Voyager Digital Schedules Fiscal Year and FY4Q 2021 Results and Business Update Conference Call

Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

Conference call scheduled for October 29 at 8:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced that it will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 29 to discuss financial results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

To access the webcast, please register by clicking here. A live webcast and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investvoyager.com/investorrelations/events.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) is a fast-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 60 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application, and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

