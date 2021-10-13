Taiga Launches Revolutionary Off-Road Charging Network to Bolster Outdoor Exploration

The charging network builds the foundation for sustainable off-road exploration

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation ("Taiga") (TSX: TAIG), a leading manufacturer of electric off-road vehicles, today announced the deployment of its off-road charging network. Powered mostly by renewable energy, on-water charging installations have been completed in the first sites for Ontario and Quebec, with on-land electrification set to begin in Quebec in the near term. With thousands of charging stations targeted, exploring the great outdoors will become increasingly greener.

Level 2 off-road electric vehicle charger (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)

Taiga is aiming to unlock 75,000 km of off-road trails and waterways by 2025. Lake Simcoe, Ontario, featuring Level 2 charging, and Lake Memphremagog, Quebec, with Level 2 and 3 charging, have been deployed. An additional 1100 locations are targeted for electrification.

"With our off-road charging network, Taiga's paving the way for sustainable exploration expanding what has been possible to date," said Sam Bruneau, CEO, and co-founder of Taiga. "By leveraging evolving charging technologies, Taiga intends to harness renewable energy in hard-to-reach artic-like locations, high mountain peaks, and undisturbed natural waterways, furthering our vision of unrestricted access to the outdoors."

Taiga vehicles can leverage existing charging infrastructure, using automotive-standard J1772/CCS combo connectors, shifting focus to areas yet to be electrified. The purpose of Taiga's off-road charging network is to enable the freedom of exploration and adventure for Taiga owners without detriment to the environment.

As Taiga continues to grow, it intends to expand the off-road charging network across Canada and the United States. To apply for Taiga's off-road charging network, visit taigamotors.ca/application/.



About Taiga

Taiga is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications that outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.taigamotors.ca.

