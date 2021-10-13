Operation Hope Announces Return Of 8th Annual Hope Global Forum Annual Meeting 2021 In Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, the nation's leader in financial literacy and economic inclusion, today announced that its 8th annual HOPE Global Forum will be returning to Atlanta, Georgia, October 19-21, 2021. This year's event - the annual meeting of the HOPE Global Forum - is themed "Meeting the Moment." The goal of the Forum is to galvanize thought and action around building an economy that works for everyone, particularly underserved communities. The HOPE annual meeting is now the largest gathering in the world dedicated to empowering poor and underserved communities.

The 2021 HOPE Global Forum will feature conversations with leaders from Government, Community, and Private Sectors

Co-chairs John Hope Bryant, Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman, CEO and Ambassador Andrew Young, HOPE Global Spokesman, Civil Rights Icon and Chairman of the Andrew Young Foundation, will host more than 4,800 in-person and virtual delegates representing government, community and private sectors for two days of discussions, ideas and action with the option for in-person or virtual attendance.

With the theme "Meeting the Moment," the Operation HOPE annual meeting will examine the issues of the day through five tracks: Expanding Racial and Economic Inclusion, thriving in the Post-COVID Economy, Banking on Small Business Success, Putting Policy into Practice and Wellbeing. The event will be hosted in the historic Hyatt Regency ballroom where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. held his final Southern Christian Leadership Conference focused on the Poor People's Campaign, which demanded economic and human rights for Americans of diverse backgrounds in 1968. Likewise, the HOPE annual meeting seeks to create 'social justice through an economic lens.'

"As we safely gather for the 2021 HOPE Forum, we know there are pressing conversations about financial literacy and economics that cannot be ignored. This year's meeting will bring together leaders from all over the world representing powerful industries who can – and will— do their part to affect meaningful change," said Operation HOPE Founder and event co-chair, John Hope Bryant. "This is our moment. Times are changing but our mission remains the same —to make the global economy work for everyone."

With live and pre-recorded segments as well as break-out rooms for extended dialogue and questions, the 2021 HOPE Global Forum agenda includes a stellar 'who's who' list of global leaders in their industries and fields, including:

Walmart CEO, Doug McMillon

U.S. Secretary of the Commerce, Gina Raimondo

PayPal CEO, Dan Schulman

Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian

Bishop T.D. Jakes

Robinhood Co-Founder & CEO, Vlad Tenev

Dr. Deepak Chopra

Tamar Braxton

Twitter CFO, Ned Segal

Journalist, Roland Martin

Nextdoor CEO, Sarah Friar

Shopify President, Harley Finkelstein

Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner, Tony Ressler

Morehouse College President , Dr. David Thomas

Atlanta Dream Owner/WNBA Star, Renee Montgomery

NBC News, Stephanie Ruhle

Etsy CEO, Josh Silverman

Former White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney

Baseball Hall of Famer, Reggie Jackson

Fortune CEO, Alan Murray

ACT-1 Founder and CEO, Janice Bryant Howroyd

FDIC Chair, Jelena McWilliams

Acting Comptroller of the Currency, Michael Hsu

Grammy Award Winning Record & Entertainment Executive, Amir Windom

HOPE Global Forums' sponsors include Amazon, Experian, Truist, and Wells Fargo, among others.

Since 2013, over 1,700 commitments have been gathered for new and existing empowerment programs and services, volunteerism and mentorship. In 2015, these commitments allowed Operation HOPE to serve over 115,000 youth and adults around the world. All HOPE Global Forum participants are charged to commit to an action that will further the Forum's purpose.

COVID-19 protocols, as outlined by the CDC, will be strictly adhered to on-premise, including the use of masks, social distancing and other precautions. Interested participants can register for the 2021 meeting here. Global influencers and community leaders are invited to host a Watch Party online. Operation HOPE will also post recorded segments following the events and panel discussions.

For more information about The 2021 HOPE Global Forum, including a detailed agenda, please visit: www.HopeGlobalForums.org. Join the conversation on all social media platforms using #HGF21.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: www.OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

