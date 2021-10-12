As Texas Governor Bans Certain Vaccination Mandates, Conflicts May Arise with Federal Requirements Anticipated for Private Employers and Those Already in Place for Federal Contractors

As Texas Governor Bans Certain Vaccination Mandates, Conflicts May Arise with Federal Requirements Anticipated for Private Employers and Those Already in Place for Federal Contractors Wolters Kluwer labor law experts advise on the controversial state executive order

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

As Texas Governor Bans Certain Vaccination Mandates, Conflicts May Arise with Federal Requirements Anticipated for Private Employers and Those Already in Place for Federal Contractors

What: Texas Ban Potentially Conflicts with Federal Requirements

Why: On October 11, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order stating that no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19. The order extends the governor's previous prohibition against government-mandated vaccination to private employers. It also suspends conflicting orders and statutes.

"The state executive order has the potential to conflict with federal vaccination requirements anticipated for private employers and those already in place for federal contractors. To the extent that the governor's order conflicts with federal government requirements, businesses that rely on federal funding or reimbursement, such as health care, energy, agriculture, and transportation, may be put into a difficult position—accept federal assistance or comply with the Texas order."

– Pamela Wolf, Senior Legal Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Potentially Conflicting Federal Requirements: Governor Abbott's executive order comes, at least partly, in response to President Joe Biden's plan announced on September 9 to require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated, or show a negative test at least once a week. Because the U.S. Department of Labor has not yet issued the planned emergency rule, it is unknown whether, and to what extent, that federal rule will conflict with Governor Abbott's executive order. Notably, though, President Biden's plan includes the option of requiring a negative test at least once a week for those who remain unvaccinated, an option that may alleviate any conflict with the Texas Governor's executive order.



Businesses that contract with the federal government will also face difficulty because they must meet federal requirements that contractor employees be fully vaccinated no later than December 8, 2021 , or on the first day of a new, renewed, or extended contract. There are accommodations under those requirements for contractor employees who are not vaccinated due to a disability or a sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance. However, there is no exception to mandatory vaccination due to "a reason of personal conscience," as provided in Governor Abbott's executive order.





Supersedes Conflicting Orders and State Statues: Governor Abbott's executive order is crafted to supersede any conflicting order issued by local officials in response to the COVID-19 disaster. The order suspends Sections 418.1015(b) and 418.108 of the Texas Government Code, Chapter 81, Subchapter E of the Texas Health and Safety Code, and any other relevant statutes, to the extent necessary to ensure that local officials do not impose restrictions in response to the COVID-19 disaster that are inconsistent with his latest executive order.





Governor Abbott's Justifications: The governor's executive order cites several rationalizations for his prohibition on private employer vaccine mandates, including:

Legislature's Primary Role Over Immunizations: Governor Greg Abbott also noted that via Chapter 161 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and other laws, including Chapters 38 and 51 of the Texas Education Code, the legislature has established its primary role over immunizations, and that all immunization laws and regulations in Texas stem from the laws established by the legislature. Further, the legislature has provided exemptions permitting people to opt out of mandatory vaccination for reasons of conscience or medical reasons.



On October 11 , Abbott sent a letter to the Chief Clerk of the House and Secretary of the Senate adding this vaccination issue as an item to the Third Special Session agenda so that it can be considered for legislation. The governor said that this latest executive order will be rescinded upon the passage of such legislation.

Who: Pamela Wolf, J.D., Senior Legal Analyst

Pamela Wolf, J.D., is a senior employment legal analyst at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. who tracks and analyzes employment issues including White House and federal agency developments, federal regulations, court decisions, state and federal legislation, and labor and employment trends. Pamela can discuss the further anticipated conflicts that may arise throughout Texas following the ban, and what employers, employees, and residents should expect in the coming months.

Contact: To arrange an interview with Pamela or other legal experts from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. on this or any other related topics, please contact Linda Gharib: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.