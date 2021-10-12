Sun East Foundation Celebrates Record Participation at Fund Raiser

ASTON, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sun East Foundation, Sun East Federal Credit Union's community outreach and charitable-giving extension, recently celebrated record participation in their annual fundraiser benefiting local charities. This year The White Manor Country Club hosted the sold-out event with 105 golfers and more than 60 local businesses and donors who helped sponsor the event. Special thanks to the title sponsor, American Heritage Federal Credit Union for partnering with the Foundation to make this event such a resounding success. Child Guidance Resource Centers and Survivors of Abuse in Recovery ("SOAR") were selected as two of the featured charities benefiting from the funds raised.

Members of the Ladonware foursome

"It was a beautiful day, and I couldn't be more pleased with the turnout and the amount of money raised. It was great to see so many people enjoying the event, and doing their part to help these great organizations," stated Terri Lannon, Executive Director of the Sun East Foundation.

The Foundation provides funds to registered 501(c)(3) organizations whose primary focus is on education, charitable and community organizations that support cultural, natural, and historic preservation, and other humanitarian efforts. The Foundation is celebrating 10 years of giving, impacting over 130 organizations in the Greater Brandywine Valley by providing donations totaling over $280,000 since its inception in 2011.

Sun East Federal Credit Union, founded in 1949, is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution serving the savings, borrowing, investing, and virtual banking needs of nearly 52,000 members, 1,200 employers, and multiple other organizations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. Sun East has over $744 million in assets with branches throughout the Tri-State area, nationwide ATM access, as well as online and mobile banking. Support of local charitable and community outreach initiatives on behalf of Sun East is facilitated through the Sun East Foundation. To join, volunteer, or donate to the Sun East Foundation, visit www.suneastfoundation.org. For more information or join Sun East Federal Credit Union, call 1-877-5-SUNEAST, visit www.suneast.org, or follow @SunEastFCU.

