CIT to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced it will issue its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The press release will be issued at 8:00 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the CIT News website.

An investor presentation, financial supplement and prepared remarks will be posted in the Presentations & Events section of CIT's Investor Relations website shortly after the press release is issued.

Information in CIT's earnings release and supplemental documents speak only as of the date and time of their release. CIT expressly disclaims and undertakes no responsibility to update or alter such information based on new information, future events or otherwise.

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

