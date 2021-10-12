Ameris Bancorp Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") announced today that it intends to release its third quarter 2021 financial results in a press release after the market closes on Thursday, October 28, 2021. H. Palmer Proctor, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Nicole S. Stokes, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon S. Edwards, Chief Credit Officer, will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, October 29, 2021 to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or 1-833-950-0062 for participants in Canada and 1-929-526-1599 for other international participants). The conference call access code 162447. A replay of the call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call until November 5, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403. The conference replay access code is 133904. The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and the parent of Ameris Bank, a Georgia state-chartered bank. Ameris Bank currently has 165 branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

