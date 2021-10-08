Cygnus Education CEO, Marcelo Parravicini to Speak at LeadsCon 2021 in Las Vegas

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnus Education is pleased to announce that Marcelo Parravicini, CEO & Principal, will be speaking at the annual LeadsCon event held in Las Vegas during a panel discussion titled Messaging Strategy: Driving Enrollment Growth While Managing Prospective Student Expectations. Presenting alongside Parravicini is Brad Reifschneider, Executive Director of Digital Marketing, Grand Canyon University, Kenneth Hartman, Senior Partner, Hartman and Associates, LLC and Susan Bogle, Vice President Product Marketing & University Partnerships, Southern New Hampshire University. The interactive presentation will take place on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. PDT.

LeadsCon Panelist Speaker

"I'm excited to join these thought-leaders for a discussion regarding the many challenges higher education marketing and enrollment management professional face," said Marcelo Parravicini. "Having been on both sides of the table in my career – the agency and institution side – I'm eager to offer insight for higher education marketing teams navigating the hyper-competitive nature of online student recruitment."

In addition, Cygnus Education is exhibiting at LeadsCon and encourages attendees to visit their booth (#434) to demonstrate their newest technology innovation, VEGA, and interact with the Cygnus team. VEGA is a proprietary technology that Cygnus offers to its higher education partners to integrate data from marketing efforts, set up performance-based process automation, and help make faster marketing decisions based on real-time intelligence. The Cygnus Education team will be present at their LeadsCon booth on Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22, 2021.

About Cygnus Education:

Cygnus Education, ranked #596 on the Inc. 5000 list, is one of the fastest growing technology, performance marketing and enrollment management solutions providers dedicated to the higher education vertical. Cygnus is a leader in providing fully transparent, analytics-based strategies that achieve challenging marketing objectives, driving scalable and sustainable enrollment growth. Learn more at CygnusEducation.com.

