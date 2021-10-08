The Black In Jewelry Coalition Introduces the Together By Design Contest

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black in Jewelry Coalition (BIJC), a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of Black professionals in the gem, jewelry and watch industry, is hosting the "Together by Design" contest that celebrates Black love and jewelry design. If you're newly engaged or planning to pop the question, enter the contest for a chance to win a 1.31-carat diamond engagement ring – valued a minimum of $7,500. For more information visit https://blackinjewelry.org/together-by-design/.

From now through Wednesday, October 20, BIJC is asking couples to share their love stories for the chance to win a custom 1.31-carat, Excellent cut, J color diamond engagement ring that is VS1 – donated by Leo Schachter Diamonds. The winning individual will work with a Black jewelry designer to craft a one-of-a-kind ring that is a physical representation of the couple's love story. The couple will also receive a proposal photoshoot.

"The Together By Design contest highlights, celebrates and elevates Black jewelry designers and love," said Annie Doresca, BIJC President.

The Together By Design contest is open to couples residing in the United States who are not already married, although they can be engaged. Once the winning love story is selected, the second phase of the Together by Design competition is for the competing jewelry designers to sketch a ring based on the couples' love story. The winning design will be brought to life and given to the winning couple.

All judges are members of BIJC. Judges of the Together By Design Love Story contest include:

Michelle Graff, Editor-In-Chief of National Jeweler; Elyssa Jenkins- Perez, Director of Membership and Digital Content at JVC and Vice President of BIJC; Amina Sorel, Amina Sorel Fine Jewelry; Guerdy Abraira, Owner of Guerdy Design; and Severine Ferrari, Founder of Engagement 101.

Judges of the Together By Design Jewelry competition include: Jalnar Dhanani-Wade, Owner and Designer of The Benchmark Collection; Jennifer Gandia, Co-owner of Greenwich St. Jewelers; Ronke Nedd, Founder and Creative Head at Rebecca Noff Designs Inc.; Sheryl Jones, Sheryl Jones Inc; Marla Aaron, Marla Aaron Jewelry.

For full contest rules and to enter, visit https://blackinjewelry.org/together-by-design/.

