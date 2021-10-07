Targus® Introduces Expandable Travel Backpacks Made from Recycled Water Bottles to its EcoSmart® Collection Backpacks deliver ultimate style, functionality, and device protection for environmentally conscious professionals returning to business travel

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, has introduced two expandable backpacks to its EcoSmart® collection of sustainable laptop bags. Constructed from recycled water bottles, the Mobile Tech Traveler EcoSmart® Backpacks feature a sleek, expandable design and superior device protection to comfortably carry and organize all workday essentials on the go.

Targus' new Mobile Tech Traveler EcoSmart® Backpack Collection provides ultimate style, functionality, and device protection for environmentally conscious professionals returning to business travel.

"As our world returns to business travel, Targus is proud to deliver solutions that continually raise the bar on style, functionality, protection, and sustainability," says Andrew Corkill, Vice President, Global Marketing, Targus. "We are proud to offer products like the Mobile Tech Traveler EcoSmart Backpacks that today's eco-conscious consumers can feel good about buying."

The Mobile Tech Traveler collection includes a 15.6" extra-large (XL) backpack and rolling backpack, both expanding from 35L up to 40L capacity to accommodate a modern professional's everyday work and life essentials. Made from Global Recycled Standard (GRS)-certified recycled materials, plastic bottles were kept out of our waterways and landfills to construct these smart, eco-friendly backpacks.

15.6" Mobile Tech Traveler XL EcoSmart® Backpack (TBB612GL) is made from 37 water bottles, featuring two main compartments, including a dedicated laptop compartment with the SafePort® Sling Protection System to protect a laptop up to 15.6" from damaging drops or bounces. It unzips to lay flat for easy loading and unloading, has top-and-side grab handles, ergonomic shoulder straps, a padded, mesh back for ultimate carrying comfort, and a hidden water bottle pocket for added convenience. MSRP: $129.

15.6" Mobile Tech Traveler EcoSmart® Rolling Backpack (TBR040GL) is a convertible bag with similar features as the XL Backpack, made from 35 water bottles. In addition, it easily transforms from backpack to quiet roller, making it the ideal travel companion for carry-on air travel or overnight trips. Its clamshell design makes it easy to pack and stay organized. It also features top-and-side grab handles and ergonomic shoulder straps for comfortable carrying. MSRP: $149.

Backed by Targus' Limited Lifetime Warranty, both backpacks are available through authorized resellers and online at targus.com.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Targus US

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Targus