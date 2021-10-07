Pacsun Introduces 'PacDenim For A Better Tomorrow' Initiative

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacsun is proud to announce its involvement with Cotton Incorporated's Blue Jeans Go Green™ Denim Recycling Program with its 'PacDenim For A Better Tomorrow' initiative. Timed to align with World Cotton Day , PacDenim For A Better Tomorrow will launch with dedicated and co-branded denim recycling bins in five Pacsun retail locations nationwide, including its Soho and Downtown Los Angeles flagship stores.

"We are thrilled to work with Pacsun to bring Cotton's Blue Jeans Go Green™ program to a younger generation through their 'PacDenim For A Better Tomorrow' initiative. With their focus on Gen Z, Pacsun has a pulse on unique and innovative ways that engage their customers, and we are excited to help Pacsun introduce younger consumers to their commitment to cotton sustainability by recycling old denim," said Andrea Samber, Director, Brand Partnerships at Cotton Incorporated.

As part of the program, consumers who drop off used denim made with at least 90% cotton or greater at the bins will receive $10 off their next purchase of Pacsun Denim at a Pacsun retail location. In regions where drop bins are not available, consumers have the option to return denim directly to store associates at the registers at any Pacsun store.

"As a brand dedicated to inspiring positive development with fashion, we firmly believe that small changes today will result in a better tomorrow," said Brie Olson, President of Pacsun. "We are excited to introduce PacDenim For A Better Tomorrow as a continuation of our journey to a more sustainable future."

"It's really incredible that we can introduce such an impactful initiative around denim, being one of our best-selling categories at Pacsun," added Kelly Mahoney, Senior Director of Merchandising for Men's and Women's Denim at Pacsun. "It is a simple, yet effective way for our consumers to give back and add to our eco footprint."

As part of previous efforts in the space this year, the youth retailer implemented a dedicated landing page on Pacsun.com for all Pacsun Eco products, with up to 100% of the fabrics used being either sustainable, recycled or organic. The brand also recently launched last month its first fully dedicated gender-neutral brand, Colour Range, which is a collection of all eco and sustainable clothing.

PacDenim For A Better Tomorrow is part of PacCares , a philanthropic initiative dedicated to the health and well-being of young people and an extension of the "#Get Your Jeans On" social initiative introduced as part of Pacsun's 2021 Pre-Fall campaign. Both Pacsun and Cotton will amplify the program on social media with creative content across TikTok, Instagram and other social channels. Pacsun will also be utilizing its brand ambassador program, and influencers will be creating content in support of this initiative in key flagship stores, including DTLA and Soho.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

About Cotton Incorporated's Blue Jeans Go Green™ Program

The Blue Jeans Go Green™ denim recycling program was created in 2006 by Cotton Incorporated as a call-to-action to recycle denim and give it "new life" by transforming it into something new.

The program strives to inspire sustainable living by educating people on cotton's natural lifecycle and engages consumers and local communities by diverting unwanted denim from landfills, helping to close the loop on cotton sustainability while emphasizing the environmental stewardship of the U.S. cotton industry at large. To learn more about the Blue Jeans Go Green™ program, visit bluejeansgogreen.org or follow @bluejeansgogreen on Instagram.

Blue Jeans Go Green™ is a trademark of Cotton Incorporated.

