Ashling Partners Recognized as a UiPath 2021 Partner of the Year Award Winner

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashling Partners, a national leader and globally renowned intelligent process automation consulting firm, today announced it has been named a UiPath 2021 Partner of the Year. These awards recognize partners who demonstrate consistent innovation and collaboration leading to lasting, sustainable impact on their customers' businesses. Ashling Partners was awarded the "Industry Solutions Partner of the Year" winner for the AMER region during the UiPath FORWARD IV conference, the most immersive gathering of automation professionals in the world.

"This award is an honor to receive, it validates our strategic direction to grow globally and within industry verticals. The evolution of our partnership with UiPath has been very mutually beneficial for all parties involved including our clients, were excited to see what the future holds," commented co-founders of Ashling Partners, Marshall Sied and Don Sweeny.

The UiPath Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, to grow their business, and to increase profitability. UiPath is the industry's only end-to-end automation platform and is designed to reshape the way humans work. The platform provides customers with a robust set of capabilities to discover automation opportunities and build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automations across departments within an organization. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) based computer vision, UiPath software robots perform a vast array of actions as a human would when executing business processes. UiPath partners can help their customers accelerate innovation and advance digital transformation in the cloud or on premises.

"UiPath is a partner-first organization that continually invests in its partners to enable differentiation, growth, and profitability," said Eddie O'Brien, Global Channel Chief at UiPath. "Currently, we have more than 4,000 partners who are bringing automation initiatives to life for their customers, including some partners who are standing up dedicated automation practices. With the UiPath 2021 Partner of the Year Awards, we are proud to recognize the partners who have demonstrated the expertise and ability to execute in the market, enabling their own growth and delivering immense value to our customers."

About

Ashling Partners is a global intelligent process automation consulting firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Ashling Partners offers full-lifecycle business process services including business process discovery, design, automation, and change management. Services also include the advisory, implementation and ongoing support of robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent automation, OCR, and machine learning solutions to help enterprise clients digitize their operations and drive results. For more information about Ashling Partners, please visit www.ashlingpartners.com.

