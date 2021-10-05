The Financial Women's Association Relaunches it's Back2Business™ Return to Work Program

BMO Capital Markets, Citizens, MUFG, & New York Life Support the FWA's Re-Entry Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Financial Women's Association (FWA) has been dedicated to promoting the professional development and advancement of all women through education, mentorship, scholarships, networking, and alliances across the financial community for 65 years and counting. In support of this important mission, the FWA is proud to announce the return of its successful Back2Business re-entry program. This unique program offers all genders an opportunity to restart their careers and transition back to professional life in financial services after taking a break for reasons such as, but not limited to, providing childcare or eldercare, serving in the armed forces, being in transition prior to or due to the pandemic, or home schooling.

"The FWA is thrilled to relaunch its Back2Business program and is excited to continue to support individuals with both their professional development and the advancement of their careers through this re-entry program," said Nina Batson, President of the Financial Women's Association. "The FWA is also proud to have the support of four of its exceptional corporate sponsors and looks forward to not only helping accepted applicants secure meaningful and rewarding positions but assisting them with the transition back into the workforce after such an unprecedented 18 months."

The FWA's Back2Business program will accept applications for a wide variety of opportunities within financial services, including but not limited to, Corporate & Investment Banking, Sales & Trading, Wealth/Asset Management, Technology & Operations, Risk & Compliance, Finance, Accounting, Actuarial, and, in some cases, consulting work - affording the chance to work on a significant assignment or project that could lead to a full-time position. To apply, candidates must have a minimum of five years of professional experience in the financial services industry and have been out of the full-time workforce for at least 18 months. Complete program information and requirements can be found here.

This year, the FWA's Back2Business program provides selected participants with a re-entry opportunity at one of the following four sponsoring companies: BMO Capital Markets, Citizens, MUFG, and New York Life. A virtual informational workshop will be offered on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:30 pm ET to provide interested individuals with a chance to learn more about Back2Business, discuss re-entry challenges, and meet these participating organizations. More details about the workshop can be found online here.

Selected Back2Business participants are expected to begin their assignments in the coming months. Each sponsoring company will determine the number of participants they accept and how long the program lasts. Those chosen to participate in the FWA's Back2Business program will receive support for relevant coursework inclusive of guidance to re-establish certifications, mentorship support from both the FWA and the company he/she will be working with, and a one-year paid FWA membership to attend the FWA's various programming events designed to broaden horizons, enhance professional skills, examine today's critical issues, and re-establish one's professional network – all as a means to help develop a support group of individuals in the financial industry.

"BMO is committed to Boldly Growing the Good, with a commitment to foster an inclusive society with zero barriers to social and economic inclusion. We are proud to be the founding sponsor of Back2Business and we're looking forward to launching the fourth cohort of this critically important talent program," said Dan Barclay, CEO of BMO Capital Markets. "Many individuals, especially women, were displaced from their careers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are deeply committed to supporting them in their journey back into the workforce. Program applicants represent a niche pool of resources that marries industry expertise with experience and perspectives acquired during their time away. More than ever, Back2Business and similar returnship programs are key opportunities that we at BMO Capital Markets can leverage to both attract top talent and accelerate progress against our Zero Barriers to Inclusion strategy."

"Without question, the pandemic has challenged all of us, but women have been disproportionately affected as many were faced with the difficult choice between continuing on their career path or taking a break to care for their family," said Krisi Robinson, Head of Talent Acquisition at Citizens. "Citizens has been long committed to supporting its colleagues' unique journey – whether that means helping them achieve their career goals, care for their family's physical and mental health, or help them pursue personal goals outside of work. We are proud to join with the Financial Women's Association's Back2Business program to help provide needed resources and support to women as they re-enter the workforce."

"Engaging the diverse workforce seeking return to work opportunities and creating an inclusive environment to ensure talent thrives within each organization, is a business imperative for MUFG, and for the financial services industry," says MUFG's Head of Inclusion and Diversity for the Americas, Okeatta Brown. "We understand the importance of supporting the FWA's Back2Business program and recognize the impact of transitioning experienced talent back into the workforce as part of their professional journeys."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the FWA, for the fourth year, providing valuable opportunities for women to reignite their careers in financial services through their Back2Business program," said Wendy Wong, Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Investment Partnerships at New York Life Investments. "At New York Life Investments we are invested in long-term relationships, alongside our employees and clients, and it's gratifying to sponsor a platform that provides the tools and resources to support women as they transition back into the workplace."

About Financial Women's Association (FWA):

With a rich history since 1956, over 800 members and numerous corporate, government, and academic allies, the FWA works collaboratively with leading firms to advance mutual goals of retention and the advancement of female professionals. The FWA is a community of lifelong learners committed to personal and professional development for themselves and the next generation through education, mentorship, scholarships, networking, and alliances. The FWA engages and connects members by providing a supportive community and producing key thought leadership events and international conferences facilitating exposure to global business leaders and their economic opportunities. As unwavering champions, empowering its members and organizations to achieve inclusive, equitable representation at all levels for women in finance, the FWA also gives back to the community by providing scholarships and mentoring to young professionals and students - reaching more than 6,000 individuals for more than 30 years which helps to develop a diverse pipeline of extraordinary talent.

About BMO Financial Group:

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets.

About Citizens

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $185.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,000 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About MUFG:

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $325 billion at June 30, 2021. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $165.3 billion at June 30, 2021. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of June 30, 2021, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 305 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

About New York Life:

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States1 and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies2.

New York Life Group Benefit Solutions products and services are provided exclusively by or through Life Insurance Company of North America or New York Life Group Insurance Company of NY, formerly known as Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York (New York, NY), or by or through affiliates or subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation. Life Insurance Company of North America is not authorized in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.

Footnotes

1. Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/18/2020. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

2 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/15/2020: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+).

