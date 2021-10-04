Adler Industrial Solutions Acquires Shorts Tool & Mfg.

SAEGERTOWN, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc. ("Adler"), a growing company in the tooling and mold industry, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Shorts Tool and Mfg., Inc. ("Shorts"). This transaction marks the first acquisition by Adler and gives the company a presence in western Pennsylvania, which the company believes is a critical geography for tool making talent and an important center of American manufacturing.

Located in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, Shorts is a manufacturer of close-tolerance and multi-cavity plastic injection molds and ancillary products primarily for the medical, consumer goods, aerospace and industrial industries. Founded in 2001, the company utilizes highly skilled engineering and manufacturing capabilities to provide precise, reliable and effective customer solutions.

Adler was conceived by Philipp Gruner, an entrepreneur with a successful manufacturing background who previously owned and operated KG Technologies, a global leader in electromechanical relays that was listed as the 49th fastest growing company in the US by Inc.com. Gruner's experience gave him a deep appreciation for the tool making trade, which inspired him to create Adler and invest in the tooling and mold industry by building a network of leading companies with complementary capabilities that, together, could better service their customers.

"Shorts is an excellent first transaction for Adler to build upon because it already has a world-class workforce and customer base," said Gruner, CEO of Adler. "Our workforce will only be made more efficient with our planned investments in improved machinery, tools, software and processes. This will, in turn, allow us to serve customers even better."

As a part of Adler, Shorts will benefit from corporate functions, improved software tools, investing more heavily in state-of-the-art machinery and expanding its ability to grow with its customers.

"I spent a long time looking for the right buyer for the company I dedicated my life to building," said Kevin Shorts, former owner of Shorts. "I wanted a buyer with a deep understanding and appreciation for what we do, and one who would commit to investing more into both my employees and the shop itself. I'm convinced I have found that with Adler and that they'll take Shorts to the next level, which I know will benefit both Shorts' employees and its customers."

