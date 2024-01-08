Submit a Tip
Pee Dee districts announce eLearning day ahead of Tuesday’s storm system

Dillon School District Four will have an eLearning day on Tuesday because of the storm, a spokesperson for the district tells WMBF News.
Dillon School District Four will have an eLearning day on Tuesday because of the storm, a spokesperson for the district tells WMBF News.(Gray)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A powerful system is expected to bring the risk of severe storms to the Carolinas on Tuesday, prompting school districts to have an eLearning day.

Dillon School District Four and Dillon School District Three will have an eLearning day on Tuesday because of the storm.

So far, these districts are the only ones to announce an eLearning ahead of the storm.

WMBF News will update this story with any more announcements from other districts.

The WMBF News First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday because of the potential for severe weather.

