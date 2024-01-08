Pee Dee districts announce eLearning day ahead of Tuesday’s storm system

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A powerful system is expected to bring the risk of severe storms to the Carolinas on Tuesday, prompting school districts to have an eLearning day.

Dillon School District Four and Dillon School District Three will have an eLearning day on Tuesday because of the storm.

So far, these districts are the only ones to announce an eLearning ahead of the storm.

WMBF News will update this story with any more announcements from other districts.

The WMBF News First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday because of the potential for severe weather.

Copyright 2024 WMBF. All rights reserved.