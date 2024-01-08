Myrtle Beach gas prices see notable drop in the past week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The new year starts with good news for Myrtle Beach drivers.

Gas prices in the city have dropped 16.6 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey.

That brings the average per gallon to $2.76, with the cheapest station in Myrtle Beach priced at $2.62 per gallon and the most expensive at $3.09 per gallon.

The good news does not end there, as prices are also down across the Carolinas and the nation.

Gas prices in North Carolina fell 8.8 cents for an average of $2.91 per gallon. Meanwhile, in South Carolina, they dropped 10.1 cents for an average of $2.82 per gallon.

However, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the drops in prices now could lead to sharper price increases later.

“Sluggish gasoline demand has led to the national average easing again and brings back the potential for the national average to drift under $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021,” De Haan said. “With a record rise in gasoline inventories last week as demand was anemic during the holidays, motorists have provided the catalyst for falling prices. ...However, the better it gets now, the more bumpy and sharp the rise could be ahead of the spring, as prices could start their rise of 35-85 cents per gallon around mid-February.”

