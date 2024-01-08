Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Myrtle Beach gas prices see notable drop in the past week

Gas prices in the city have dropped 16.6 cents per gallon in the past week, according to...
Gas prices in the city have dropped 16.6 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey.(WNEM)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The new year starts with good news for Myrtle Beach drivers.

Gas prices in the city have dropped 16.6 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey.

That brings the average per gallon to $2.76, with the cheapest station in Myrtle Beach priced at $2.62 per gallon and the most expensive at $3.09 per gallon.

The good news does not end there, as prices are also down across the Carolinas and the nation.

Gas prices in North Carolina fell 8.8 cents for an average of $2.91 per gallon. Meanwhile, in South Carolina, they dropped 10.1 cents for an average of $2.82 per gallon.

However, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the drops in prices now could lead to sharper price increases later.

“Sluggish gasoline demand has led to the national average easing again and brings back the potential for the national average to drift under $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021,” De Haan said. “With a record rise in gasoline inventories last week as demand was anemic during the holidays, motorists have provided the catalyst for falling prices. ...However, the better it gets now, the more bumpy and sharp the rise could be ahead of the spring, as prices could start their rise of 35-85 cents per gallon around mid-February.”

Copyright 2024 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple hurt in Horry County crash, crews say
Strong wind and heavy rain lead the way, but a couple tornadoes cannot be ruled out given the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, damaging winds & tornado threat Tuesday
Aaaliyah McClain was located after being reported missing last week.
Hartsville police find missing 15-year-old, arrest made
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Women’s Missionary Society retreat of the African...
‘When we fight, we win’: VP Harris talks women’s rights, 2024 election during Myrtle Beach stop
Grand Strand restaurants participating in 11-day Restaurant Week experience
Grand Strand restaurants participating in 11-day Restaurant Week experience

Latest News

Dillon School District Four will have an eLearning day on Tuesday because of the storm, a...
Pee Dee districts announce eLearning day ahead of Tuesday’s storm system
Strong wind and heavy rain lead the way, but a couple tornadoes cannot be ruled out given the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, damaging winds & tornado threat Tuesday
This year’s Grand Strand Boat and Sportman Expo wasn’t just attracting boaters but also...
40th annual Grand Strand Boat Expo partners with Coast Guard on boating safety
The Carolina Panthers announced the firing of general manager Scott Fitterer on Monday.
Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer after one of worst seasons in franchise history
President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of...
President Biden set to speak directly to Lowcountry voters about election stakes