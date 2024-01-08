40th annual Grand Strand Boat Expo partners with Coast Guard on boating safety

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you’re a seasoned captain or a first-time boat enthusiast, one popular event was back in the Grand Strand this past weekend. This year’s Grand Strand Boat and Sportman Expo wasn’t just attracting boaters but also keeping their families safe.

Thousands showed up to the 40th annual Grand Strand Boat and Sportsman Expo, and there were 16 dealers from North Carolina down to the Lowcountry that played a part in the event.

Organizers said it was a one-stop shop with over 60 vendors and 45 different brands of boats ranging from 8,000 dollars to 1 million dollars.

Organizers also said with Myrtle Beach being surrounded by the Intracoastal Waterway and tons of families moving to the Grand Strand, boating is one pass time bringing them together.

“In The last several years, especially since COVID, the boat demands gone up, and a lot of people are saying it’s a way to get outside, to be safe, and in all outdoor recreational sports have taken off, and boating has really done well because of it,” said general manager of the Grand Strand Boat & Sportsman Expo, Kevin Bennett.

Father of seven, Ed Scola, said he enjoys frequent visits to the water with family and explained that boating safety was a priority and constantly on his mind.

“Even as good of a swimmer as a little kid could be actually at the beach, or in the rivers offshore, in the ocean, anybody gets in the water a ripped caring or just a regular current could pull them under, pull them away,” he said. “Our life jackets are a necessity on a boat.”

It’s what also prompted organizers to launch a “Give A Kid A Vest” campaign for the first time this year.

Organizers partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary along with other sponsors.

It not only taught youths about life jacket safety, it also distributed 550 free life jackets.

“If we give out 1000 lifejackets and it saves one person’s life, that means the world to us; we done our job, that’s what we need to do,” said vice commander of Division 12 for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Arnie Cribb.

The message surrounding boat safety hit home for Scola’s son, Blake Scola.

“You need a life jacket; it’s very dangerous not to wear one,” said Blake Scola. “I’ve always known that, and my dad even tells me lots of times to always make sure I wear my life jacket because he knows I need to be safe.”

