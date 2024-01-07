Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Firefighters rescue 71-year-old woman, her dog after her car falls off cliff

Officials said they were hanging over a 200-foot drop-off to make the rescue.
Officials said they were hanging over a 200-foot drop-off to make the rescue.(County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Firefighters in Hawaii helped rescue a 71-year-old woman and her dog after their car went off a cliff in Maui Friday.

The Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety said emergency responders found the vehicle off the side of Kahekili Highway.

The rescuers used ropes to perform the rescue. They estimated the drop-off they were hanging over went 200 feet deep.

The rescue began just before noon, according to officials. Fire personnel used ropes to get to the victim and remove her from the car.

The highway was closed to allow first responders to work safely and has since reopened.

Officials said both the woman and the dog were rescued with no injuries.

Copyright 2024 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Women’s Missionary Society retreat of the African...
‘When we fight, we win’: VP Harris talks women’s rights, 2024 election during Myrtle Beach stop
Donald Maynor, Miranda Locklear
Man accused of shooting at Robeson County deputies during standoff, woman also charged
Sheriff: 14-month-old girl mauled by 8 pit bulls in Florence County
Christopher Upton, Jr., Christopher Taylor,
Pair of 19-year-olds arrested in Florence County home invasion
Multiple hurt in Horry County crash, crews say

Latest News

A strong storm system will deliver heavy rain, strong winds and possibly severe storms on...
FIRST ALERT: First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners as more maintenance may be needed
A pedestrian walks along a snow-covered sidewalk, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Providence, R.I. A...
Winter storms dump snow on both US coasts as icy roads make for hazardous travel
The next winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, blizzard conditions, strong winds,...
Millions under alert as powerful winter storm impacts U.S.
A firefighter just happened to be plowing a route when he noticed a house fire on Haviland...
Firefighter on snowplowing route notices house fire, rescues 4 people and 3 dogs