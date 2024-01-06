Sheriff: 14-month-old girl mauled by 8 pit bulls in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after a toddler was mauled by a pack of dogs in Florence County Friday afternoon, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff TJ Joye said the child was playing in the yard at a home on Twin Church Road when she was attacked by eight pit bulls just before 1 p.m. The child was taken by her aunt to the hospital and underwent surgery. Her condition is unknown.

Florence County Environmental Services removed the dogs from the property.

Joye said FCSO is investigating and charges may follow.

