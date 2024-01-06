Sheriff: Barricade suspect in custody after standoff with deputies, SWAT

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a suspect who barricaded himself inside a home near Lumberton has been taken into custody.

Deputies and a SWAT team worked on the scene of the barricade situation Friday night in the 900 block of Singletary Church Road, east of Lumberton. The barricaded suspect shot at officers during the standoff. it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

No additional details about the suspect have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with WMBF News for the latest updates.

