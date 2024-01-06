Submit a Tip
Hartsville police find truck missing 15-year-old was last seen in; still searching for teen

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Hartsville police found the truck a missing 15-year-old was last seen in, but are asking for the community to be on the lookout for the girl who they believe is in possible danger.

Officers are looking for Aaliyah McClain.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has black hair with blue tips that fall just below her shoulder. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, black leggings, white Nike shoes and was carrying a grey and teal bookbag with a pale pink purse.

She was last seen leaving Hartsville High School on Thursday at the end of the school day and getting into a four-door black Chevrolet Silverado with a short bed.

That truck was located at just before 6:39 p.m. Friday but Aaliyah was nowhere to be found. She was last reported seen in Traveler’s Rest.

Authorities believe she may be headed to the Spartanburg area.

Police said she may also need medical care.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011.

