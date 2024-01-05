FIRST ALERT: First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Drying out for the rest of the weekend. Tuesday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a much larger and more powerful storm system may bring heavy rain, strong winds, river flooding and the risk of strong to severe storms.

REST OF THE WEEKEND

After a rainy Saturday, we are going to stay dry for the rest of the weekend. For folks heading off to church this morning, you’ll probably need a jacket. We’ll start the start with temperatures in the 40s but we’ll gradually warm up this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Enjoy the quiet weather while it last because that will change as we head into Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY

Low pressure will develop and move through the middle of the country next Monday through Wednesday. This will evolve into a powerful and large system impacting the Carolinas with potentially heavy rain, strong winds and the risk of strong to severe storms.

Tuesday's Set up (maxuser | WMBF)

Remember, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued to provide as much information and advanced notice of potentially damaging, disruptive or dangerous weather.

Rain will likely begin early Tuesday with the heaviest rain and some storms arriving during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall totals will range from 1″to 3″ with locally higher amounts possible.

Very strong upper levels winds may lead to strong winds and severe storms on Tuesday. (WMBF)

Extreme winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere are likely to develop over the Carolinas. These strong upper level winds will lead to conditions possibly becoming favorable for strong to severe storms including the risk of an isolated tornado. In a rather unusual move, the Storm Prediction Center has already placed the eastern Carolinas under a LEVEL 2 severe storm risk for Tuesday. A risk like this 3 days out in January gives the idea of how potent this storm system will be.

Level 2 risk for severe weather on Tuesday (maxuser | WMBF)

Tuesday's weather threats (maxuser | WMBF)

In addition, strong winds of 40 to 50 mph may develop even without any strong to severe storms.

