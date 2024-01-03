Conway restaurant suddenly closes leaving employees searching for answers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - On the last day of 2023, dozens of employees of a Conway restaurant were informed they were out of a job as the restaurant owners decided to shut down.

Just two hours after Eugenia’s Steak & Seafood closed on New Year’s Eve, employees said they received a text from a supervisor letting them know the restaurant was permanently closed after almost two years of business.

Employees said were given no prior notice of the closure, leaving dozens of them unemployed in the blink of an eye.

Mea Perkins worked multiple jobs at Eugenia’s, mostly in the kitchen. She said she and her former coworkers have been left completely in the dark.

“We just lost our job with no notice. Nothing,” Perkins said. “We still don’t even know why it’s closed down. It’s no communication with them at all.”

Eugenia’s management team has yet to let their former employees know why the restaurant closed and hasn’t shared anything online explaining the sudden closure either.

One of Perkins’ former coworkers, who wishes to remain anonymous, said serving is her passion. It’s not just what she loves to do, though; it’s the only way she’s found to make ends meet, between the rising cost of living and providing for her young child.

“Serving or bartending is the only way you can stay above your head because of the price of everything. That is my livelihood, and it’s cut off,” she said. “I have a two-year-old. She doesn’t know anything. I still have to find a job.”

Given that they had no notice of the closure, former employees are now scrambling to find new jobs. The anonymous former employee said the timing couldn’t be worse to be job hunting.

“Most of those places that I called where I could probably get a job, they already have their people who are set to carry them through the winter,” she explains. She added that she’s already searching for jobs in the greater Conway area, as she needs something close to home for transportation purposes.

Perkins is already looking for jobs, too. She said the clock is ticking for her to secure a steady stream of income again.

“Bills don’t stop. So, I have to find something so I can pay my bills,” Perkins said. “It’s just looking for a new job, and that’s about it.”

Both of the former employees said communication from their former managers has been nearly nonexistent. WMBF News reached out to the restaurant’s management, but have not heard back at the time this story was published.

