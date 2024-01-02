Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Woman suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging

A woman is suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida woman is suing The Hershey Co. over “misleading” candy packaging.

Cynthia Kelly filed a class action suit against Hershey last week, accusing the chocolate giant of false advertising.

According to the lawsuit, Kelly became upset when a package of Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins she purchased didn’t look like the one advertised on the wrapper.

Kelly stated that Hershey has misled consumers with their faceless chocolate pumpkins.

Reports say Kelly filed the lawsuit in Florida’s Middle District Court for $5 million.

The Washington Post reports that a Hershey official said the company can’t comment on pending matters.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Little River Bar
4 injured after New Year's Eve shooting in Little River, police say
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
Shooting in Little River
Coroner’s office: 2 killed in New Year’s Eve shooting at Little River bar
Former HCS student sues district, Conway High School for alleged 2019 assault on school property
Daniel Leaser
Suspect faces hit-and-run charge after 15-year-old killed along Highway 17 Business

Latest News

Coroner’s office: 2 killed in New Year’s Eve shooting at Little River bar
The Treasury Building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The U.S. Treasury has announced that the...
US national debt hits record $34 trillion as Congress gears up for funding fight
Meet Evelyn Elvis: Conway Medical Center welcomes first Horry County baby of 2024
Meet Evelyn Elvis: Conway Medical Center welcomes first Horry County baby of 2024
FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony