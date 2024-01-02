Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Victim stabbed several times on New Year’s Eve in Darlington area; deputies investigating

knife with police lights
knife with police lights(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies are investigating a New Year’s Eve stabbing.

Deputies responded to Candy Lane in the Darlington area where they found a person who had been stabbed several times after a fight.

The person was taken to a hospital. His condition has not been released.

Deputies have not announced any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2024 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
Shooting at Little River Bar
4 injured after New Year's Eve shooting in Little River, police say
Former HCS student sues district, Conway High School for alleged 2019 assault on school property
Hello, 2024! Here's a look at the things you need to know.
FIRST ALERT: Dry start to 2024, two systems to watch this week
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Latest News

Joseph Thomas
Loris man shoots bystander during domestic violence incident, police say
A person was rushed to the hospital after being shot during a domestic violence incident in...
Loris man shoots bystander during domestic violence incident, police say
4 injured after New Year's Eve shooting in Little River, police say
4 injured after New Year's Eve shooting in Little River, police say