Victim stabbed several times on New Year’s Eve in Darlington area; deputies investigating
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies are investigating a New Year’s Eve stabbing.
Deputies responded to Candy Lane in the Darlington area where they found a person who had been stabbed several times after a fight.
The person was taken to a hospital. His condition has not been released.
Deputies have not announced any arrests in the case.
