Victim stabbed several times on New Year’s Eve in Darlington area; deputies investigating

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies are investigating a New Year’s Eve stabbing.

Deputies responded to Candy Lane in the Darlington area where they found a person who had been stabbed several times after a fight.

The person was taken to a hospital. His condition has not been released.

Deputies have not announced any arrests in the case.

