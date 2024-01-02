‘Tremendous loss’: Beloved UCSO K-9 dies after serving nearly 12 years

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of their beloved K-9, who died last week.

“Atos” served nearly 12 years for the department and was paired with Sgt. Jonathan Presson throughout his entire career.

Trained and highly proficient in several disciplines, which included tracking, article searches, narcotics detection, building searches, handler protection, and suspect apprehension, Atos mostly worked in the Patrol Division.

Additionally, he operated in the Narcotics Bureau, where he thrived on his ability to detect deadly, illicit substances, leading to the arrests and convictions of numerous narcotics traffickers.

Deputies say Atos passed away surrounded by family after being diagnosed with cancer about a month ago.

