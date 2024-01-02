Suspect faces hit-and-run charge after 15-year-old killed along Highway 17 Business

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested a man who they said hit and killed a teenager and then drove away.

LCpl. Lena Butler confirmed 59-year-old Daniel Leaser was arrested in connection to the deadly crash early Saturday morning.

The coroner’s office said 15-year-old Austin Barnhard died after being hit by an SUV while he was walking along Highway 17 Business between the Murrells Inlet and Garden City area.

RELATED COVERAGE | 15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business

A memorial was set up along Highway 17 Business where Austin Barhard was hit and killed by an SUV early Saturday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

Leaser is charged with hit and run accident involving death.

He had a bond hearing on Tuesday morning where a judge set a $50,000 bond.

Leaser is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

WMBF News has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol to get more information about his arrest.

Copyright 2024 WMBF. All rights reserved.