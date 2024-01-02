Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

SONIC adds nutty flavor combo to its menu

The new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.
The new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.(SONIC)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - SONIC is kicking off 2024 with a new cheeseburger and milkshake flavor that might sound a little nuts.

Starting Jan. 8, you can head to your local SONIC to taste the Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger and the Peanut Butter Bacon Shake.

SONIC says that the “flavors may sound too extreme, but don’t knock ‘em until you try ‘em!”

The burger features two beef patties layered with peanut butter, bacon, grilled onions and cheese on a bun.

If you are craving something sweet, the milkshake mixes peanut butter and bacon with vanilla soft serve. It is topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

The new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.
The new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.(SONIC)

“Peanut butter and bacon is not a combination you’d expect on a cheeseburger, and you definitely wouldn’t think to combine these flavors into a shake,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “We did it once with the Pickle Juice Slush, and we’re doing it again with this latest ‘this-seems-weird-but-I-have-to-try-it’ combination that you can experience either on a cheeseburger or in a shake.”

The burger and milkshake will be on the menu until Feb. 4.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
Shooting at Little River Bar
4 injured after New Year's Eve shooting in Little River, police say
Former HCS student sues district, Conway High School for alleged 2019 assault on school property
Hello, 2024! Here's a look at the things you need to know.
FIRST ALERT: Dry start to 2024, two systems to watch this week
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Latest News

Daniel Leaser
Suspect faces hit-and-run charge after 15-year-old killed along Highway 17 Business
Firefighters responded just after 9:15 a.m. Tuesday to Rice Mill Drive, which is just off...
Two-alarm house fire displaces 4 people in Socastee
Clement Wells
Burglary suspect pepper sprayed, choked Florence officer during arrest, police say
Atos was paired with Sgt. Jonathan Presson throughout his entire career.
‘Tremendous loss’: Beloved UCSO K-9 dies after serving nearly 12 years