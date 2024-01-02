SCHP: 1 killed after 1950s Chevy pickup truck runs off road in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly New Year’s Day crash.

LCpl. Nick Pye said just before 12:30 p.m. and 1951 Chevrolet pickup truck was driving down New Bridge Road when it ran off the road near McGuirt Road.

Pye said the pickup truck ended up hitting a ditch and the driver of the truck died.

The driver’s name has not been released at this time.

