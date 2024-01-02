Submit a Tip
‘Regret my behavior’: Panthers owner David Tepper fined $300K for ‘unacceptable conduct’

Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.
In a statement, Tepper apologized for his actions.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WBTV) - The NFL fined Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 on Tuesday after what they called “unacceptable conduct in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game.”

In a viral video circulating on social media, Tepper appeared to be throwing a drink at fans inside EverBank stadium.

In a statement, Tepper apologized for his actions, saying:

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.”

The NFL’s full statement on the situation can be read below:

“The National Football League today [Tuesday] fined Carolina Panthers’ chairman David Tepper $300,000 for his unacceptable conduct in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game. All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL.”

