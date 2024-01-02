Submit a Tip
Meet Evelyn Elvis: Conway Medical Center welcomes first Horry County baby of 2024

By Drew Hansen
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One Horry County family welcomed in the new year at the same time they welcomed in a new member of the family.

Monique and Pedro are the proud parents of the first baby born in Horry County in 2024. Monique delivered her little girl, Evelyn Elvis at Conway Medical Center a week ahead of her anticipated due date.

The parents came into the hospital on New Year’s Eve after they realized Monique was ready to deliver while they were eating tacos.

Mom labored through the midnight celebration and into the morning when her new baby girl arrived via cesarean birth.

Evelyn Elvis arrived at 8:02 a.m. on New Year’s Day weighing 6 lbs 12 ounces.

“I’m really excited,” said Monique. “Seeing her, knowing that she’s here, and knowing that she’s okay it’s amazing.”

Evelyn is not only the first baby born in Horry County for 2024, but she is also the first grandbaby on both sides of Monique and Pedro’s family.

