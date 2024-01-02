Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Mail carrier dies months after speeding SUV crashed into him while working, family says

Marvin Young, a mail carrier in Virginia, has died months after being involved in a serious...
Marvin Young, a mail carrier in Virginia, has died months after being involved in a serious on-duty crash.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By WWBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A mail carrier in Virginia has died months after being involved in a serious on-duty crash.

WWBT reports Marvin Young died on Dec. 15, 2023, at the age of 30.

Young was hit by an SUV that was speeding through a shopping center parking lot on Sept. 15, 2023.

Police said his United States Postal Service van overturned in the collision, and he was ejected.

The USPS worker was transported to the VCU Medical Center with multiple fractures and injuries.

“He had hemorrhaging on the brain, a scar on the left side of his brain, a collapsed lung, broken ribs, broken neck, spinal injury, fractures all in his face,” his sister, Jazzie Young, said last September.

Jazzie Young said she stayed by her brother’s side while he was recovering and shared that he was “doing a bit better” a few weeks after the crash.

The Young family said Marvin Young was able to be released from the hospital last October but ended up dying due to health complications, saying that his death was “sudden and unexpected.”

“Marvin was a joy to be around and had the most infectious smile and laugh. He left behind two young boys,” Jazzie Young shared.

She has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for her brother’s funeral.

“We’re accepting donations, encouraging words, and prayers of strength and comfort at this time,” she shared.

Henrico police said the driver of the SUV was charged with reckless driving.

Copyright 2024 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Little River Bar
4 injured after New Year's Eve shooting in Little River, police say
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
Shooting in Little River
Coroner’s office: 2 killed in New Year’s Eve shooting at Little River bar
Former HCS student sues district, Conway High School for alleged 2019 assault on school property
Daniel Leaser
Suspect faces hit-and-run charge after 15-year-old killed along Highway 17 Business

Latest News

Coroner’s office: 2 killed in New Year’s Eve shooting at Little River bar
Conway restaurant suddenly closes leaving employees searching for answers
Grand Strand law enforcement sees fewer ‘Carolina Squat’ vehicles during ban’s grace period
Two-alarm house fire displaces 4 people in Socastee
The Treasury Building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The U.S. Treasury has announced that the...
US national debt hits record $34 trillion as Congress gears up for funding fight