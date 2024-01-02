Submit a Tip
Loris man shoots bystander during domestic violence incident, police say

Joseph Thomas
Joseph Thomas(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A person was rushed to the hospital after being shot during a domestic violence incident in Loris.

Officers were called on Sunday to Main Street for the domestic violence situation.

Police said during the incident, a bystander who witnessed the domestic violence tried to intervene but was then shot by the suspect.

The bystander was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Loris police arrested Joseph Thomas in connection to the shooting. His exact charges have not been listed at this point.

He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

