Police: Latta woman charged after resisting arrest, attempting to light officer on fire

By Allyson Bento
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Latta woman is facing a slew of charges after police attempted to arrest her for trespassing and she threw lighter fluid onto an officer and tried lighting the officer on fire.

Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant said on Dec. 30, officers were called for a report of criminal trespassing. When officers arrived on the scene, 38-year-old Melissa McCoy resisted arrest. Bryant said she then began dousing an officer with lighter fluid and attempted to ignite a fire with a lighter.

Officers were able to restrain McCoy and she was taken into custody.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital.

McCoy faces charges of trespassing, resisting arrest, threatening the life of a public official and attempted murder. She has been denied bond.

