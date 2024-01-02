Two-alarm house fire displaces 4 people in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews battled a two-alarm house fire Tuesday morning in the Socastee area.

Firefighters responded just after 9:15 a.m. to Rice Mill Drive, which is just off Socastee Boulevard.

HCFR said a second alarm was sent out for additional staffing and resources to help put out the flames.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Police Department responded to help HCFR with the scene.

HCFR reported that as of 11:05 a.m., the fire is under control and no one was hurt.

Four people inside the home have been displaced, and the American Red Cross of South Carolina will offer them help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

