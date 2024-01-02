Grand Strand residents kick off New Year’s resolutions through fitness

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - “New Year, New Me!” A phrase many know all too well as we open up a new chapter in 2024. WMBF News had the chance to look at how South Carolinians are bringing in the first day of the year through new commitments at the gym.

“Starting the year off from the gym, hopefully, I just keep it up and just continue to be more consistent getting rid of that extra 5 pounds or so everybody’s trying to get rid of,” said Kaisha Nesmith.

Nesmith is not alone as she spends the first day of 2024 at the gym. But unlike most, Nesmith said she’s avoiding the traditional resolutions as she claimed they just add on stress.

“I totally ignore New Year resolutions,” said Nesmith. “Looks like when I get to a point when you get to hit the bottom of the hill right and you look up and think where you should be that’s why I try to make a commitment.”

General Manager of the Socastee Planet Fitness, Jennifer Mcleod, said it’s all about convenience. That’s if you are making the gym a resolution or just part of your routine.

With the new Socastee location opening up just in time for the new year, Mcleod said she’s ready to help those considering taking on fitness as a new goal.

“This is the perfect place for that because we do tend to cater a little more to first-time gym users,” said Mcleod. “So, we really appreciate those people choosing us to start their fitness journeys and i would just recommend taking it slow we don’t want anybody to get hurt we don’t want anybody to burn out.”

Fitness training is also offered across gyms making it easier for those just stepping foot in a gym this year.

Staff said to also consider bringing a friend along to help with the new journey. “We were a little nervous,” said Lyla Gordon. “It took us a minute to come inside, we were scared, were a little bit nervous.”

“But, once we were in here it was perfectly fine,” said Michelle Stogsdill.

Stogsdill is relying on familiar faces as her friend group hopes to get in more workouts and live a more active lifestyle this year.

“Just be more active and be outside more because last year I was mainly school and working only,” she said.

Others said they’re determined to set goals outside of the gym.

“I definitely want to stop procrastinating on my schoolwork.” Said Merritt Yoder, a Socastee resident. “I’m really bad about that and have a lot of schoolwork.”

Planet Fitness staff said for those considering entering a gym, the first step is walking through the door.

