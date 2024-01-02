Grand Strand law enforcement sees fewer ‘Carolina Squat’ vehicles during ban’s grace period

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly two months since the Carolina Squat ban took effect, law enforcement across the Grand Strand is reviewing the ban’s effectiveness for dwindling the Carolina Squat population.

The ‘Carolina Squat’, where the front end of a car or truck is raised higher than the back end, was officially banned on Nov. 12, 2023, allowing law enforcement to breathe a sigh of relief.

CAROLINA SQUAT NEWS:

“I know personally I’ve worked a collision or two where the whole reason for the collision was the operator of the squatted vehicle wasn’t able to see in front of him,” said Officer Patrick Wilkinson from the North Myrtle Beach Police Department. “So definitely when people are safe, the department’s happy.”

However, the roads aren’t clear of these modified vehicles just yet. Right now, drivers are still afforded a grace period for these violations. Wilkinson says he thinks drivers are heeding the warnings.

“There is a significant decrease in squatted trucks, it’s almost like a ghost town for squatted trucks here in North Myrtle Beach,” said Wilkinson.

And, if officers do see a squatted vehicle, they let drivers off with a warning.

“They are taking that opportunity to stop and issue the warnings for the squatted truck laws,” said Kenneth Hofmann, chief of the Surfside Beach Police Department.

Hofmann tells WMBF News that even though drivers can’t be ticketed for the squatted truck modification just yet, there are usually other violations that get drivers in trouble, like dark tinted windows, tinted windshields, and loud exhaust among others.

He added that teenagers are some of the biggest offenders when modifying their trucks.

“We hope that parents will take the opportunity to take a look at vehicles or trucks that may have this being done to the vehicle, but also look at those other violations as well,” said Hofmann. “While the squat may be dangerous for being able to see obstructions, tinted windshields will only make that worse.”

Drivers violating the ‘Carolina Squat’ ban will begin being ticketed on May 10. Vehicle modifications will only be deemed within the law if there is no more than a four-inch difference between the front and back of a vehicle.

A first offense warrants a $100 fine, a second offense means a $200 fine and on the third offense, drivers will not only be fined $300 but will have their licenses revoked for a year.

Copyright 2024 WMBF. All rights reserved.