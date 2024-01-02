Submit a Tip
Former babysitter indicted on new sex crime charges after arrest in Carolina Beach

Elijah Donato
Elijah Donato(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Elijah Donato, a 21-year-old man arrested on four sex crimes involving a child charges back in September, was indicted by a grand jury on new charges on Dec. 4, 2023.

Donato was indicted on five counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was initially arrested and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of indecent liberties.

A Carolina Beach Police Department representative said that the Wilmington-resident was accused of several sex crimes involving a child he was babysitting. Back in September, prosecutors told the judge in court that the victim’s parents found disturbing images on their Nest camera after they hired Donato to babysit.

Donato was also employed as the YMCA Site Coordinator for the Afterschool Care program at Wrightsville Beach Elementary School until Sept. 28.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 2, Donato is being held at the New Hanover County jail under a $450,000 secured bond.

