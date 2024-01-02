FIRST ALERT: Two systems to watch this week, active weather pattern setting up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our weather pattern will turn busy with multiple systems sliding through the Carolinas over the next two weeks. Long-term, it’s looking likely that El Niño is starting to set in for the winter months. Let’s give you the First Alert to what we know now.

TODAY

It’s a cold start to the day. After a lovely Monday, we’re starting today off in the low-mid 30s.

Temperatures are on the colder side as you step out the door today. Highs will only reach the lower 50s today. (WMBF)

As we go throughout the day, we’ll see abundant sunshine today. Mostly sunny skies will allow highs to climb into the lower 50s. A northwest wind will usher in the colder temperatures, keeping us about 10° colder than yesterday.

THROUGH MID-WEEK

Our first system of the week will be a quick-hitting one. Rain chances arrive late Wednesday, likely after sunset, and continue into the predawn hours of Thursday. By the time you wake up Thursday, we’re only left with wet roads and morning cloud cover.

Our first system slides through during the overnight hours Wednesday and into early Thursday morning. (WMBF)

Skies will clear throughout the first half of the day on Thursday, leading to plenty of sunshine. Highs will remain chilly for both days with temperatures around 50°.

A quick moving system will bring rain LATE Wednesday and into the predawn hours Thursday. Temperatures remain cold for the end of the work week. (WMBF)

WEEKEND WIND & RAIN

We’ve highlighted Saturday red for an impactful weather day here in the Carolinas. While a widespread severe weather threat is not expected, the forecast will be nasty for the first half of the weekend. A strong low pressure system will move just off to our northwest, bringing in heavy rain throughout Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach the low-mid 60s ahead of the rain on Saturday.

A strong low pressure system will move through the Carolinas on Saturday, bringing plenty of wind and heavy rain to the forecast. (WMBF)

Based off the latest data this morning, rain totals could surpass 1-2″ in some spots, eventually coming to an end by early Sunday morning.

Just above the surface, there’s plenty of wind energy with this strong low pressure system. In addition to the heavy rain throughout the day on Saturday, expect gusty winds! Wind gusts of 20-30 mph will be likely throughout the day with a few gusts upward to 40 mph at times. Of course, with this system being five days out, we will be able to fine-tune the forecast as needed through the next couple of days.

Here's a look at the wind gusts potential for Saturday. Gusts of 20-30 mph are likely with some gusts of 30-40. (WMBF)

We just want to give you the FIRST ALERT to the weekend and tell you that any outdoor plans for Saturday need to be moved to another day or moved indoors.

We're highlighting Saturday red for the impacts. It's a nasty day. Period. While this won't be a widespread severe weather threat, heavy rain and wind will make for a nasty day. (WMBF)

ANOTHER SYSTEM NEXT WEEK

It’s early and things can change, but we also need to keep an eye on a potential system early next week. While details are extremely limited, another round of heavy rain looks possible by early next week. Any additional heavy rainfall AFTER the weekend rain could cause some issues along our rivers. Our rivers are already running high before any of this rain falls.

Let’s take this one system at a time, but just know that we do have another 60% chance of rain in the forecast already for next Tuesday, January 9th.

Three systems over the course of a short period will lead to an active weather pattern and could cause some flooding issues IF the forecast pans out. The heaviest rain threats are on Saturday and next Tuesday. (WMBF)

