FIRST ALERT: Two systems to watch this week, active weather pattern setting up
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our weather pattern will turn busy with multiple systems sliding through the Carolinas over the next two weeks. Long-term, it’s looking likely that El Niño is starting to set in for the winter months. Let’s give you the First Alert to what we know now.
TODAY
It’s a cold start to the day. After a lovely Monday, we’re starting today off in the low-mid 30s.
As we go throughout the day, we’ll see abundant sunshine today. Mostly sunny skies will allow highs to climb into the lower 50s. A northwest wind will usher in the colder temperatures, keeping us about 10° colder than yesterday.
THROUGH MID-WEEK
Our first system of the week will be a quick-hitting one. Rain chances arrive late Wednesday, likely after sunset, and continue into the predawn hours of Thursday. By the time you wake up Thursday, we’re only left with wet roads and morning cloud cover.
Skies will clear throughout the first half of the day on Thursday, leading to plenty of sunshine. Highs will remain chilly for both days with temperatures around 50°.
WEEKEND WIND & RAIN
We’ve highlighted Saturday red for an impactful weather day here in the Carolinas. While a widespread severe weather threat is not expected, the forecast will be nasty for the first half of the weekend. A strong low pressure system will move just off to our northwest, bringing in heavy rain throughout Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach the low-mid 60s ahead of the rain on Saturday.
Based off the latest data this morning, rain totals could surpass 1-2″ in some spots, eventually coming to an end by early Sunday morning.
Just above the surface, there’s plenty of wind energy with this strong low pressure system. In addition to the heavy rain throughout the day on Saturday, expect gusty winds! Wind gusts of 20-30 mph will be likely throughout the day with a few gusts upward to 40 mph at times. Of course, with this system being five days out, we will be able to fine-tune the forecast as needed through the next couple of days.
We just want to give you the FIRST ALERT to the weekend and tell you that any outdoor plans for Saturday need to be moved to another day or moved indoors.
ANOTHER SYSTEM NEXT WEEK
It’s early and things can change, but we also need to keep an eye on a potential system early next week. While details are extremely limited, another round of heavy rain looks possible by early next week. Any additional heavy rainfall AFTER the weekend rain could cause some issues along our rivers. Our rivers are already running high before any of this rain falls.
Let’s take this one system at a time, but just know that we do have another 60% chance of rain in the forecast already for next Tuesday, January 9th.
