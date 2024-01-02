Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Coroner’s office: 2 killed in New Year’s Eve shooting at Little River bar

Shooting in Little River
Shooting in Little River(WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed a shooting at a Little River bar on New Year’s Eve night turned deadly.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said two people died in the shooting at the Drinking Class Bar along Highway 9 East.

Willard said 20-year-old James Bellamy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

She added that another young man died at the scene. His name will be released once his identity is confirmed and next of kin is notified.

Horry County police were called to the Drinking Class Bar just before 11:15 p.m. Sunday where they found a large crowd.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | 4 injured after New Year’s Eve shooting in Little River, police say

Shooting at Little River Bar
Shooting at Little River Bar(Horry County Police Department)

Two other people were hurt in the shooting. They are expected to be OK.

WMBF News spoke with people in the area who said they heard dozens of shots coming from the bar.

At this point, it’s not clear if any arrests have been made.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing by Horry County police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.

Copyright 2024 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
Shooting at Little River Bar
4 injured after New Year's Eve shooting in Little River, police say
Former HCS student sues district, Conway High School for alleged 2019 assault on school property
Hello, 2024! Here's a look at the things you need to know.
FIRST ALERT: Dry start to 2024, two systems to watch this week
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Latest News

Daniel Leaser
Suspect faces hit-and-run charge after 15-year-old killed along Highway 17 Business
Clement Wells
Burglary suspect pepper sprayed, choked Florence officer during arrest, police say
Elijah Donato
Former babysitter indicted on new sex crime charges after arrest in Carolina Beach
knife with police lights
Victim stabbed several times on New Year’s Eve in Darlington area; deputies investigating