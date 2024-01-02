Coroner’s office: 2 killed in New Year’s Eve shooting at Little River bar

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed a shooting at a Little River bar on New Year’s Eve night turned deadly.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said two people died in the shooting at the Drinking Class Bar along Highway 9 East.

Willard said 20-year-old James Bellamy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

She added that another young man died at the scene. His name will be released once his identity is confirmed and next of kin is notified.

Horry County police were called to the Drinking Class Bar just before 11:15 p.m. Sunday where they found a large crowd.

Two other people were hurt in the shooting. They are expected to be OK.

WMBF News spoke with people in the area who said they heard dozens of shots coming from the bar.

At this point, it’s not clear if any arrests have been made.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing by Horry County police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.

