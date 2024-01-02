Burglary suspect pepper sprayed, choked Florence officer during arrest, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police said one of their own had to fight off a burglary suspect during an intense foot chase over the weekend.

Officers responded early Saturday morning to Pat’s Superette on Oakland Avenue for a possible burglary.

The first officer who arrived at the scene said he saw Clement Wells leaving the story with a dolly that was loaded with cases of alcohol.

The officer said he followed Wells to the back of the building, and that’s when Wells left the alcohol and began to run away.

Police said the officer ran after Wells down Wilson Road where Wells “falsely surrendered” and then began spraying the officer with pepper spray.

The officer used a Taser on Wells, but it didn’t have much effect and Wells was able to run away, according to the police department.

Authorities said the officer tackled Wells to the ground, but Wells used the pepper spray again on the officer and at one point began to choke him.

The officer managed to fight Wells off, according to the police department, and hold him until a second officer arrived.

Well was arrested and charged with burglary, attempted murder and giving false information.

He was also served a warrant for shoplifting from a previous case.

As for the responding officer, he was taken to a hospital where he has since been treated and released.

