WATCH: Horry County Fire Rescue saves family cat stuck in tree

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews helped one family reunite with their beloved cat who found itself stuck high up in a tree on New Year’s Day.

HCFR was dispatched to a home on Hazel Road for a feline rescue just before 5 p.m. and worked together to carefully bring the cat down to safety.

“Though the cat shared a meow of dismay, the family shared a cheer of happiness as the cat was returned to the ground, safely below where it was perched,” HCFR said.

