Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Some Nutramigen infant formula recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to...
Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to a possible bacterial infection.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some powdered baby formula is being pulled from the shelves due to contamination issues.

On Sunday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers of possible bacterial contamination in Reckitt/Mead Johnson’s Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder products.

Manufacturers voluntarily recalled more than 675,000 cans of the formula.

The recall batches include ZL3FRW, ZL3FPE, ZL3FXJ, ZL3FQD, ZL3FMH, ZL3FHG with a UPC code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and use by date of Jan. 1, 2025.

According to the FDA, the formula tested positive for Cronobacter bacteria, which can cause rare but potentially deadly infections in newborns.

The FDA says that no illnesses have been reported to date.

The company says no other Nutramigen liquid formulas or any other Reckitt nutrition products are impacted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after car strikes pole, tree in Conway area
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
Myrtle Beach man hit by car while on moped, dies at hospital
Elizabeth McCutcheon
Florence mother wanted on unlawful conduct charge turns herself in after Facebook post
Here are some ways to get more creative in 2024.
LIST: New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Grand Strand

Latest News

A Myrtle Beach man died days after being hit by a car while on a moped.
Myrtle Beach man hit by car while on moped, dies at hospital
A teenager was killed after being hit by a car early Sunday in Horry County.
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
NASCAR legend and Florence County native Cale Yarborough has died at 84.
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked