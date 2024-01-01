Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024

Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024.
Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024.(Unsplash | MONEY MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Millions of workers will get a pay bump when the clock strikes midnight on Monday, January 1.

Nearly half of all U.S. states and the District of Columbia will increase their minimum wage in 2024.

Washington state will continue to have the highest minimum wage in the country at $16.28 an hour. That’s up from $15.74 an hour.

And over in Hawaii, workers will receive the largest increase, raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour.

And Washington D.C. will have the highest hourly minimum wage in the country at $17.05. The city will raise its minimum wage again this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after car strikes pole, tree in Conway area
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
Myrtle Beach man hit by car while on moped, dies at hospital
Elizabeth McCutcheon
Florence mother wanted on unlawful conduct charge turns herself in after Facebook post
Here are some ways to get more creative in 2024.
LIST: New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Grand Strand

Latest News

A Myrtle Beach man died days after being hit by a car while on a moped.
Myrtle Beach man hit by car while on moped, dies at hospital
A teenager was killed after being hit by a car early Sunday in Horry County.
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
NASCAR legend and Florence County native Cale Yarborough has died at 84.
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84
FILE - PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan on the first tee box during the first round of the Tour...
PGA Tour seeks extension on commercial deal with Saudis, private investors