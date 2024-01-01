Former HCS student sues district, Conway High School for alleged 2019 assault on school property

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Horry County Schools student has filed a lawsuit against the school district, Conway High School and another former student for an alleged assault from 2019.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, states the plaintiff Erik Laird Jr. was allegedly attacked on Sept. 10, 2019, in a bathroom at Conway High School during his fourth-period class. It states Laird left his class with permission from the teacher to go to the restroom because he felt unsafe after a “known bully” approached him.

While in the restroom, the lawsuit says Laird’s alleged attacker entered with another student and approached Laird “with his hands up in a fighting position,” and then assaulted Laird. The lawsuit claims the attacker lifted Laird off the ground and slammed him into the restroom floor causing Laird to smack his head on the floor and lose consciousness.

Laird woke up half an hour later in the nurse’s office and was questioned by the school staff and police but was unable to understand what was going on at the time, according to the lawsuit. Laird’s parents were notified half an hour after the alleged assault and told to come to the school “due to an incident.”

He was then released to his parents half an hour after their arrival and taken to the emergency room to be treated.

Marrius McLeod is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit and is mentioned as the alleged attacker, but McLeod was never charged.

Horry County Schools, Conway High School and the county are listed as defendants and the lawsuit claims they are liable because they “knew or should have known of the dangers associated with allowing and/or failing to prevent bullying.”

The lawsuit claims gross negligence and that by allowing an environment for McLeod to allegedly attack Laird on school property and Laird suffered injuries to his head, neck and skull. As a result of those injuries, Laird incurred “significant medical costs and is expected to incur additional costs in the future as well as has suffered substantial and lasting harm.”

According to the lawsuit, Laird is asking for “certain consequential damages as well as actual and punitive damages.”

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Schools for a statement and we’re waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2024 WMBF. All rights reserved.