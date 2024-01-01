Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

FIRST ALERT: Frost chances return, two rounds of rain this week

Heavier jackets are needed Tuesday morning
Heavier jackets are needed Tuesday morning(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re returning to an active weather pattern with two rounds of heavy rain expected.

TUESDAY

Tuesday starts off sunny but cold as temperatures fall into the lower 30s. Expecting the winds to kick up overnight, making it feel more like the 20s around sunrise. Afternoon highs will rebound into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.

THROUGH MID-WEEK

Our first round of rain arrives late Wednesday, likely after sunset, and continues into the predawn hours of Thursday. We’ll look for clearing skies throughout Thursday. Temperatures will remain chilly, with afternoon highs holding around 50°.

Most of the week remains cool
Most of the week remains cool(WMBF)
Our best chance for heavy rain arrives Saturday
Our best chance for heavy rain arrives Saturday(WMBF)

WEEKEND RAIN

We’ll catch a break Friday from the rain before the next round arrives over the weekend. This one will usher in some heavy rain throughout Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain totals could surpass 1″ - 2″ in spots, coming to an end early Sunday morning.

Saturday will turn much warmer ahead of this storm system, with temperatures climbing well into the 60s. As the rain clears, the cooler weather will filter back in to end the weekend.

Heavy rain is expected Saturday
Heavy rain is expected Saturday(WMBF)

Copyright 2024 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
FILE- In this Oct. 22, 1978, file photo, Cale Yarborough poses with his trophy in victory lane...
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84
Woman killed after car strikes pole, tree in Conway area
Shooting at Little River Bar
4 injured after New Year's Eve shooting in Little River, police say
Myrtle Beach man hit by car while on moped, dies at hospital

Latest News

Hello, 2024! Here's a look at the things you need to know.
FIRST ALERT: Dry start to 2024, two systems to watch this week
After a busy year of weather, we are ending it on a quiet note with plenty of sunshine.
FIRST ALERT: Perfect weather to end the year
Sunny end to 2023
FIRST ALERT: Perfect weather to end the year
WMBF News at 11
FIRST ALERT: Cool and sunny end to the year
New Years Weekend
FIRST ALERT: Cool and sunny end to the year