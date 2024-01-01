FIRST ALERT: Frost chances return, two rounds of rain this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re returning to an active weather pattern with two rounds of heavy rain expected.

TUESDAY

Tuesday starts off sunny but cold as temperatures fall into the lower 30s. Expecting the winds to kick up overnight, making it feel more like the 20s around sunrise. Afternoon highs will rebound into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.

THROUGH MID-WEEK

Our first round of rain arrives late Wednesday, likely after sunset, and continues into the predawn hours of Thursday. We’ll look for clearing skies throughout Thursday. Temperatures will remain chilly, with afternoon highs holding around 50°.

Most of the week remains cool (WMBF)

Our best chance for heavy rain arrives Saturday (WMBF)

WEEKEND RAIN

We’ll catch a break Friday from the rain before the next round arrives over the weekend. This one will usher in some heavy rain throughout Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain totals could surpass 1″ - 2″ in spots, coming to an end early Sunday morning.

Saturday will turn much warmer ahead of this storm system, with temperatures climbing well into the 60s. As the rain clears, the cooler weather will filter back in to end the weekend.

Heavy rain is expected Saturday (WMBF)

Copyright 2024 WMBF. All rights reserved.