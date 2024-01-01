FIRST ALERT: Dry start to 2024, two systems to watch this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Happy New Year! We welcome 2024 with a calm start to the week. As we head through the week, we will watch two systems for rain chances this week. For now, enjoy this beautiful weather today.

TODAY

Temperatures will warm up to near normal for today. Highs will climb to near 60, with a few more clouds increasing later in the day. If you have a New Year’s resolution that includes walking or running, today will be a perfect day for that.

Clouds will increase today ahead of a dry cold front. Thankfully, it's still comfortable for any plans today. (WMBF)

A dry cold front will move through the Carolinas tonight, prompting our temperatures to fall but also bringing more clouds around through Monday night.

TOMORROW

Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall about 10 degrees. We will grab the coats and jackets for Tuesday morning as many of us head back to work. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 30s will only climb into the lower 50s by the afternoon hours.

Expect sunshine again tomorrow but the temperatures will be colder! You'll need the extra layer as you step out the door. (WMBF)

Sunshine will continue for Tuesday but it’s going to be colder. Keep that in mind. Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall about 10 degrees in comparison to Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A quick moving system will bring the rain chances back to the forecast Wednesday night. This system will be so quick that scattered showers will move in AFTER sunset Wednesday and move through before sunrise Thursday morning.

A quick moving system will bring a round of rain to the area LATE on Wednesday. These rain chances should be out of here before sunrise Thursday. (WMBF)

As far as impact, don’t expect too much from this system. Rainfall totals will remain light with mainly just wet roads as you step out the door Thursday morning.

Through the middle and end of the week, highs will remain cooler than normal with temperatures in the low-mid 50s.

WATCHING THIS WEEKEND

A strong low pressure system is looking likely to move across the southeast this weekend. The exact timing and details of this low are still up in the air, but confidence continues to increase that our weekend will be impacted with heavy rain and gusty winds. Right now, the Euro loves the idea of an earlier arrival, bringing showers and storms to the area by Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. The GFS is a little bit slower, keeping the rain around through Sunday morning.

Our second system this week arrives Saturday with gusty winds and the potential for heavy rain. (WMBF)

Of course, timing and exact details will continue to change and you should keep updated with us here and on the First Alert Weather App. It’s still not out of the question that we don’t see a strong storm or two from this system either. With us being so far ahead of this system, let’s take it one day at a time.

