4 injured after New Year's Eve shooting in Little River, police say

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Little River on New Year’s Eve left four people injured.

Horry County Police Department said they were called to Waterway Plaza in Little River at 11:12 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived on the scene they found a large crowd with two people suffering from critical injuries and two others who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue took the victims to area hospitals for treatment.

This is an HCPD investigation and details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.

