Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

4 injured after New Year's Eve shooting in Little River, police say

Shooting at Little River Bar
Shooting at Little River Bar(Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Little River on New Year’s Eve left four people injured.

Horry County Police Department said they were called to Waterway Plaza in Little River at 11:12 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived on the scene they found a large crowd with two people suffering from critical injuries and two others who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue took the victims to area hospitals for treatment.

This is an HCPD investigation and details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
FILE- In this Oct. 22, 1978, file photo, Cale Yarborough poses with his trophy in victory lane...
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84
Woman killed after car strikes pole, tree in Conway area
Here are some ways to get more creative in 2024.
LIST: New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach man hit by car while on moped, dies at hospital

Latest News

Hello, 2024! Here's a look at the things you need to know.
FIRST ALERT: Dry start to 2024, two systems to watch this week
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business
A Myrtle Beach man died days after being hit by a car while on a moped.
Myrtle Beach man hit by car while on moped, dies at hospital
A teenager was killed after being hit by a car early Sunday in Horry County.
15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Highway 17 Business