South Carolina state parks offer hikes for New Year’s Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina tradition is looking to get residents outside to start the new year.

RELATED | New state park in Georgetown County opening for New Year’s Day hike

South Carolina State Parks is hosting its First Day Hikes on Monday throughout all of its parks.

“These hikes provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature,” park officials said on its website.

Some of the events include traditional hikes, 5Ks as well as horseback rides and plunges.

Click here for more information and a full list of participating parks.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.