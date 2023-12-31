Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

South Carolina state parks offer hikes for New Year’s Day

(MGN / Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina tradition is looking to get residents outside to start the new year.

RELATED | New state park in Georgetown County opening for New Year’s Day hike

South Carolina State Parks is hosting its First Day Hikes on Monday throughout all of its parks.

“These hikes provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature,” park officials said on its website.

Some of the events include traditional hikes, 5Ks as well as horseback rides and plunges.

Click here for more information and a full list of participating parks.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after car strikes pole, tree in Conway area
Myrtle Beach man hit by car while on moped, dies at hospital
Elizabeth McCutcheon
Florence mother wanted on unlawful conduct charge turns herself in after Facebook post
17-year-old, 14-year-old involved in chase with Robeson County deputies
Here are some ways to get more creative in 2024.
LIST: New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Grand Strand

Latest News

A Myrtle Beach man died days after being hit by a car while on a moped.
Myrtle Beach man hit by car while on moped, dies at hospital
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville, NC.
Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Mooresville
New state park in Georgetown County opening for New Year’s Day hike
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Hartwell
Body of missing kayaker recovered in Lake Hartwell