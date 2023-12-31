NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough has died at 84, according to a new statement released Sunday.

“Cale Yarborough was one of the toughest competitors NASCAR has ever seen,” NASCAR Chairman & CEO Jim France said in a statement. “His combination of talent, grit and determination separated Cale from his peers, both on the track and in the record book. He was respected and admired by competitors and fans alike and was as comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor as he was behind the wheel of a stock car. On behalf of the France family and NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Cale Yarborough.”

Yarborough, a Florence County native, won three straight NASCAR Cup Series titles from 1976-1978, one of only two drivers to win three consecutive championships.

His 83 NASCAR Cup Series wins are tied for sixth all-time. Among those victories include four wins at the Daytona 500 and five at the Southern 500.

Yarborough was also part of an infamous brawl with fellow driver Donnie Allison following the 1979 Dayonta 500 that is credited with sparking NASCAR’s nationwide popularity.

After retirement, Yarborough opened and operated a used car dealership in the Pee Dee, served on the Florence County Council and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012.

The news of Yarborough’s death was first reported Sunday morning by FOX Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass.

Other drivers and figures in the sport, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., shared their condolences on social media on Sunday.

Sad news about the passing of Cale today. A legend behind the wheel for sure, but he had a personality, grit, and swagger that attracted fans around the world to him and to Nascar. He truly made the sport far better for being a part of it. My heart goes out to his family. pic.twitter.com/D8lFkCF8HL — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 31, 2023

